Light Rain Expected This Weekend Ahead of Heavier Rain Next Week

A storm system that could bring a chance of rain through Thursday night crept toward Southern California on Friday.

The system will bring light rain from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon, NBC 7's meteorologist Lauren Coronado said.

Rainfall totals this weekend are not expected to exceed one-tenth of an inch, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The brief break in rainfall will last until late Monday morning. A more significant storm system is expected Monday night through Thursday, the weather service said.

Tuesday and Wednesday is when we can expect heavy rain in our region with the potential of flash flooding, the weather service said.

Rainfall totals from Monday through Thursday are expected to reach 2

inches in coastal and inland valley areas, up to 5 inches in the mountains and 1.5 inches in the deserts, according to the weather service.