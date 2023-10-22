Light rain, cooler temperatures headed to San Diego County this week

Weather overview

San Diego County's weekend weather outlook will be mostly sunny skies sandwiched by nighttime and early morning patchy fog, but there is a chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.

A cold front with chances of rain will move into the San Diego County region overnight Sunday into early Monday, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Expect lower temperatures than the previous week and stronger onshore winds to accompany the possible precipitation on Monday, Parveen added.

The coldest temperatures during the week will be on Monday at about 68 degrees for the coasts and inland areas. After that, temperatures will steadily increase throughout the week from the low to mid 70s for the coasts and mid 70s into low 80s for the inland valleys.

Overall, the last full week of October in San Diego County will start off like a chilly fall day, but then seep into warm SoCal temperatures by the end of the week (beach, anyone?).

Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 weather

The day started with patchy fog before noon, easing into cloudy skies before becoming mostly sunny with a high near 71 degrees, the NWS said. Winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday is the night a chance of showers will roll in, mostly after midnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a low of around 62 degrees, the NWS said. A chance of precipitation will be around 30%.

Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 weather

There will be a 40% chance of showers over the mostly cloudy region on Monday with a high near 68 degrees.

The nighttime could bring showers before midnight and will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 58 degrees, the NWS said.

Downtown San Diego is expected to get a little rain before 11:00 A.M. on Monday, with a high near 69 degrees. Downtown conditions on Tuesday are expected to be foggy in the morning and mostly sunny in the afternoon, with a high near 70 degrees.

San Diego County desert areas are expected cool down on Monday, with temperatures averaging in the high 70s to low 80s throughout the week. Mountain conditions should be partly cloudy, with temperatures reaching the mid 60s to low 70s.

A wind advisory remains in effect for San Diego County desert and mountain areas until 11:00 A.M. on Monday, with expected west winds from 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 65 mph, according to the NWS.

A small craft advisory is also in effect over outer waters through Monday for west to northwest winds 15 to 25 knots, with gusting up to 30 knots, and total combined seas from 6 to 8 feet, NWS marine officials said.

Cooler weather is on the way,

Surf report and Ocean Beach Pier update

Monday's San Diego surf forecast expects a high-risk rip current, with surf height from 3 to 5 feet, mixed west swell from 270 degrees and southwest swell from 220 degrees, and water temperatures from 64 to 69 degrees.

High surf closed the Ocean Beach Pier on Friday and it remains closed until further notice, according to San Diego Lifeguards. The pier could be closed for at least one month, lifeguards said.

The high tide damaged the pier's railings and the part near the pumping station as well as potential damage near the pier's cafe, lifeguards said.