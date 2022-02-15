Light Rain Anticipated for Morning Commute, Chance of Snow for Mountains

Light rain may make the roads slick for the Tuesday morning commute as cooler conditions creep into San Diego County.

High pressure that delivered summerlike temperatures over the weekend in San Diego County is moving away, but another system is moving in and may bring wet weather with it.

"Just some sprinkles or a few light showers through the afternoon. We're still going to have that chance, but it's not very widespread."

Tuesday's forecast includes bits of rain beginning around 7 a.m. as mountain communities face the chance for snow. It's unlikely for that snow to stick since it may even come down as a wintry mix.

"It's going to be a very wet snow, so it's not going to amount to too much since it's been so warm," Parveen said.

Temperatures will dip significantly from what the region experienced this past weekend. Parveen said temps will be in the upper 50s at the coast and inland, lower 40s in mountains and mid-60s in the deserts.

"We're going to have a much cooler air mass moving in," she said.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A high wind warning will also be in effect for mountains and deserts through 1 a.m. Wednesday. West-traveling winds will see average speeds of about 25-35 mph, with isolated gusts having the potential to reach up to 70 mph.

"We could see some gusty, west winds," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. "Those are onshore winds, not Santa Ana winds."