Lifeguards Rescue 3 People After Boat Capsizes in Mission Beach

The three people aboard were able to get to rocks for safety, however, one person was injured and had to be airlifted from the rocks, lifeguards said

Three people were rescued in Mission Beach after their boat capsized Sunday night, San Diego Lifeguards said.

According to Lifeguard Lt. Brian Clark, a lifeguard boat responded to the scene of a boat that had capsized close to the tip of Jetty Rd. near Mission Blvd around 9:45 p.m.

The three people aboard were able to get to rocks for safety, however, one person was injured and had to be airlifted from the rocks, Clark said.

The injured person was airlifted to Quivira Basin, their injuries were not immediately known.

The San Diego Fire Department and San Diego Police Department arrived at the scene for additional assistance, Clark said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates as more information becomes available.


