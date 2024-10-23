License plate readers 1 step closer to expanding across San Diego County

Five dozen more license plate readers could be on their way, namely to areas like Alpine, Lakeside, Fallbrook, Julian, Ramona, Spring Valley, 4S Ranch and Valley Center.

“Deputies in these areas can use this technology as a force multiplier when they are looking for missing persons, investigating crime and even when identifying human activity related to wildland fires,” said San Diego County Sheriff, Kelly Martinez.

One of several success stories sheriff Martinez highlighted was when these cameras tracked down a hit-and-run homicide suspect in July.

Spring Valley commuter, Maria Hernandez, wishes these were in place when someone sideswiped her last December.

“A lady hit me when I was getting out of the car because she was driving so fast that she totaled the whole side of the door, and she tried to blame me,” she said. “Without a camera, you can't prove anything, really. You need a camera for everything now.”

Plate reader’s critics see things from a different lens.

“It has a lot of privacy concerns,” said Bonita resident Paul Henkin. “How far can they see into your backyard if the camera's located near you?”

Henkin said he’s also concerned the systems could be hacked.

“We can't rush into this thing willy nilly and expect good consequences,” he said.

County Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe responded.

“I do see a lot of technological advancements as helping us to fight crime but also there always needs to be a balance of the privacy rights of every individual,” she said.

The board passed the motion 4-1 to keep looking into this, but this is not a motion to install more cameras just yet.