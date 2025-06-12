Libraries and lakes got a reprieve in budget discussions, but will it last?

Library and lake lovers are praising the San Diego City Council for voting to restore funding for their operations in the 2026 budget.

The vote came after thousands of San Diegans voiced their objections at city hall, made phone calls and sent emails asking city leaders to reconsider cuts that affect their quality of life.

Despite the $258 million deficit, the San Diego City Council restored funding for certain libraries on Mondays and recreation centers across the board. NBC 7 political reporter Joey Safchik was at city hall.

Mayor Todd Gloria’s budget called for the weekday closures of Lakes Miramar and Murray, places where San Diegans go for boating, fishing and general recreation. Under the mayor’s budget, the lakes would have only opened on Saturdays and Sundays.

City council members, however, voted to restore $622,000 to keep the lake recreation centers open seven days a week.

“It’s a small percentage of their budget,” said cyclist Mark Friedman, who was about to do three laps around Lake Miramar on his bike.

Friedman said the city was trying to punish voters for not passing a sales tax increase last fall.

“So they made their budget based on that money, which isn’t any way to run the city,” Friedman added.

Friedman and others at Lake Miramar on Wednesday said the city council did the right thing by keeping the recreation area open.

Austin Tolentino said it would be a shame to close Lake Miramar on weekdays, because that’s the only time he can take advantage of the walkways and scenery.

“A lot of the residents here and throughout Mira Mesa, really, use Miramar as a recreational activity,” Tolentino said.

Not far from Lake Miramar, people at the Mira Mesa Library said they were relieved to learn that the branch was one of 16 libraries that will continue to be open on Mondays. The mayor’s budget had called for all 37 branches to close on Sundays and Mondays.

“Keep them open,” said Daniel Oseguera, who often uses the library’s computers to conduct business.

Oseguera said he was glad the city council had restored funding to his library branch but said all the branches should operate every day.

The 16 library locations slated to remain open on Mondays are Allied Gardens/Benjamin, Carmel Valley, City Heights/Weingart, College-Rolando, Linda Vista, Logan Heights, Mira Mesa, North Park, Oak Park, Point Loma/Hervey, Rancho Bernardo, tje San Diego Central Library, San Ysidro, Skyline Hills, University Heights and Valencia Park/Malcolm X.

Patrick Stewart, the CEO of Library Foundation SD, issued the following statement:

“During this year’s budget season, San Diego Public Library advocates made it crystal clear that they did not want the library to be closed two days a week. The postcards, emails, calls and public comments at city council meetings directly influenced the FY26 budget the city council approved yesterday — which restores library hours on Mondays.

"We are grateful for the thousands of advocates who spoke up and shared personal stories about the importance of library access to their communities. Libraries, in alliance with parks, recreation centers and the arts, are vital to support and strengthen San Diego.”

Gloria has five days to decide whether to accept the budget changes endorsed by the city council or make changes via his line-item veto power.