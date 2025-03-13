Liberty Station

Crews battle fire at abandoned building at Liberty Station: San Diego Fire-Rescue

By Danielle Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire broke out at an abandoned building at Liberty Station on Wednesday night, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 2750 Cushing Road just after 8:30 p.m. and called a second-alarm response nearly 15 minutes later, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The scene at Liberty Station after a fire erupted at an abandoned building on March 12, 2025.
The scene at Liberty Station after a fire erupted at an abandoned building on March 12, 2025.

Video from the scene shows flames and smoke coming from the 4,000-square-foot building and multiple SDFD vehicles.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

An NBC 7 crew is headed to the area to gather more details.

Large smoke plume rises from a fire at an abandoned building in Liberty Station on March 12, 2025.
Large smoke plume rises from a fire at an abandoned building in Liberty Station on March 12, 2025.

Local

San Diego 14 hours ago

NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 Accepting Applications for NBCUNIVERSAL LOCAL IMPACT GRANTS

San Diego 37 mins ago

San Diego business owner in the steel industry addresses the impact of tariffs

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

This article tagged under:

Liberty Station
Dashboard
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us