Officials Rope Off Deadly Cliff Collapse in Leucadia

12 photos
1/12
Ramon Galindo/NBC 7
The stairs that lead to Grandview Beach in Leucadia, California, remained closed on Aug. 3, 2019, one day after a cliff collapsed on the beach, killing three people.
2/12
Ramon Galindo/NBC 7
The site of deadly cliff collapse in Leucadia, California, one day after three people were killed in the disaster.
3/12
NBC 7
4/12
NBC 7
5/12
NBC 7
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was called to the scene at the 1700 block of Neptune Avenue at around 3 p.m. to help victims trapped in the collapse.
6/12
NBC 7
7/12
NBC 7
8/12
NBC 7
A long wooden staircase sits on the cliffs, which provides beach access from the street above. The staircase was not impacted in the collapse. There are also homes atop the bluffs. There was no report of damage to those homes.
9/12
NBC 7
Grandview Beach – an access point to Leucadia State Beach – is a popular spot among local surfers.
10/12
NBC 7
11/12
NBC 7
About a dozen San Diego firefighters could be seen near the collapse site.
12/12
U.S. Geological Survey
The U.S. Geological Survey mapped out high-risk areas for landslides and cliff collapses. The collapse in the 1700 block of Neptune Avenue in Leucadia was designated as a medium-risk area.

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaLEUCADIA

More Photo Galleries

Les Cactus, a Boutique Getaway, to Make Its Desert Debut
Les Cactus, a Boutique Getaway, to Make Its Desert Debut
Super Bowl LIV in Pictures
Super Bowl LIV in Pictures
2020 Super Bowl Halftime in Pictures
2020 Super Bowl Halftime in Pictures
Selena Gomez’s Former Mansion Goes Back on the Market for $6.6M
Selena Gomez’s Former Mansion Goes Back on the Market for $6.6M
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us