Letters to Santa: USPS Operation Santa Kicks Off in Hopes to Fulfill Kids' Christmas Wishes

Christmas is officially 51 days away and the postal elves at the U.S. Postal Service locations are now starting to accept letters to Santa Claus.

The USPS's Operation Santa wish fulfillment program kicked off its 2021 edition this week.

The program will start accepting children's letters submitted for potential "adoption" by anonymous gift-givers. The adopters will then fulfill the children's Christmas wishes by purchasing and sending the gifts.

Since the letter writer’s personal information will be redacted, including their address, a QR Code will be sent to the adopter's email account which they will then take to the post office when they're ready to ship the gift.

In 2020, more than 23,000 Santa letters submitted to the program were adopted nationwide, USPS said.

Those who wish to participate in the program as potential gift recipients will need to write a letter to Santa and place that letter in an envelope with a stamp and send it to the USPS Operation Santa workshop address at:

USPS provided some tips on writing the letter:

It’s legible

It has a return address on both the letter and the envelope; make sure to include the full return address — apartment number, directional information (i.e., E Main St, Apt 103) and ZIP Code

It has specific asks—including sizes, styles, colors, titles & names

It is addressed correctly

It has a postage stamp

Once the postal elves receive the letter, all personally identifiable information will be removed and then uploaded to USPSOperationSanta.com for adoption.

All letters must be postmarked by Dec. 10 and will be uploaded online through Dec. 15 for potential adoption.