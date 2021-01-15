‘Let Them Play' Rallies in San Diego Call for End to Pandemic Restrictions on Youth Sports

A series of rallies across California Friday will push for an end to coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions on competitive youth sports, calling on the state to just “let them play.”

Across many California high schools – including Torrey Pines High School in San Diego County – youth sports players, coaches, parents and community members will gather for “Let Them Play” rallies. San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond will join in the rally at Torrey Pines.

There are at least a dozen such rallies planned Friday throughout San Diego County with the same goal in mind: getting kids back on the sports fields and courts.

In San Diego County, high school competitive sports have been on hold for 10 months – since mid-March 2020, when the COVID-19 crisis reached the region.

Supporters of the Let Them Play campaign believe there’s a better way and argue that many other states have been able to resume competitive youth sports amid the pandemic.

They argue that without high school sports, instead of staying home, many athletes are gathering for pick-up games or even traveling out of state with their families for tournaments – which may be contributing to the spread of the virus.

NBC 7 spoke with local organizers of Let Them Play earlier this week who said they expect thousands of people to participate Friday in the rallies.

One coach leading the charge on the safe return of high school sports is Torrey Pines High School head football coach, Ron Gladnick. He believes the shut down of sports has done more harm than good.

Gladnick said more kids have come to him with trouble in the past 10 months than in his previous 14 years of coaching.

"I've had kids in my own program who have suicidal thoughts, kids who have anxiety, depression; kids who don't want to get out of bed. 'Why should I get out of bed? There's nothing to get out of bed for.' The list goes on and on," he said.

“When will adults care enough about the kids to listen to an alternative plan as opposed to continuously chasing a bad policy that does not work?” Gladnick added. “As adults, we have an inherent responsibility to do right by kids. And politicians have forgotten the most important asset we have which is our kids.”

Audrey Koenig is a Carlsbad High School lacrosse player.

She explained to NBC 7 why sports is important to her.

“Sports can kind of be a release for people and not having that is really hard for a lot of students who use sports as their only outlet,” Koenig said.

The high school lacrosse player believes that a safe return to competitive sports is possible, so long as health precautions re in place, such as temperature screenings and regular COVID-19 testing.

“If we implemented that, I think it would stop those unsupervised and unorganized collection of people playing sports in places,” she said. “I think it’d be honestly a safer way for kids to play sports.”

Supporters of Let Them Play said one of the frustration has been the lack of response from local and state political leaders to discuss alternate plans.

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at the County Administration Building in hopes of pressuring Gov. Gavin Newsom to change the rules

At a Jan. 13 San Diego County public health briefing, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said he would be willing to meet with anyone who has concerns about the pause on high school sports. He said there’s hope on the horizon for competitive youth sports – just not quite yet.

“Our hope is certainly that by the fall, all of our sports are back,” Fletcher said.

For now, as the pandemic wears on, Fletcher said public health is the top priority.

“If you’re facing third and long, that’s a situation where you oughtta listen to football coaches,” Fletcher said. “If you’re facing a global pandemic, that is a situation where you oughtta make sure you’re listening to public health experts and doctors.”

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released these pandemic-related safety guidelines for youth and adult indoor and outdoor sports. The guidelines touch on everything from face masks and physical distancing to cohorts, sanitation practices, venues and observers.

San Diego County remains under the state’s regional stay-at-home order. The CDC recommends that for counties under the stay-at-home order, youth limit their sport activities to their own households.

Also, for right now, the CDC’s guidelines state “any tournaments or events that involved more than two teams are not currently permitted in California.” The guidelines also say exceptions may be made – with authorization from the local health department – for sports where individual competitors are routine, like track and field, cross-country, golf, skiing/snowboarding, tennis, swimming/diving.