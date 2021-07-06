Let the Games Begin! Sign Up for NBC San Diego's Tokyo Olympics Newsletter

Bryce Wettstein, a 17-year-old skateboarding phenom, will be representing USA Skateboarding when the sport makes its debut at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Encinitas teen and her family built a second skateboarding ramp in their backyard ahead of the games to help her train.

Wettstein had no idea just how great an investment it would become as private and public facilities shut down amid the pandemic.

"I was so beyond grateful cause it just gave me another opportunity to practice new things, to go out on a whim and try things, flipping my board in new alternating directions," Wettstein told NBC 7.

The summer games finally kick off on July 23, a year after they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because Tokyo is 16 hours ahead of Pacific Time, some competitions might be tricky to watch live. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

