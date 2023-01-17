Let it Snow: Following Devastating Storm, Mountains Hit With Low-Elevation Snowfall

With the heaviest rain behind us, San Diego County is preparing for a dumping of snow Tuesday as a series of winter storms continues to pummel the region.

Snow levels were expected to drop below 5,000 Monday night and even further on Tuesday morning as a cold front moves into Southern California, bringing snow to areas as low as Pine Valley.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday for the mountain areas, where snow accumulations could reach 4 inches and winds of 65 mph are expected.

The National Weather Service said the snowfall is expected to be slushy, which could create slippery road conditions for drivers during the evening and morning commute, particularly on Interstate 8.

Several East County schools were closed Tuesday in anticipation of the snowstorm.

On top of the snow, some showers will continue from this storm system through Tuesday afternoon, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

The system, which is on its way out, will be much weaker on Tuesday than the day prior when it downed trees, flooded roadways and knocked out power to thousands of San Diegans.

On the coast and inland valleys, sunshine was peeking through the occasional showers Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday afternoon, showers will let up significantly for a few days of dry weather for San Diego, Parveen said. A much smaller system is expected to bring less than a quarter-inch of rain on Thursday before a dry weekend.