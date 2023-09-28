LES MISÉRABLES – The World's Most Popular Musical, Playing at The San Diego Civic Theatre, October 3 – 15

“One of the greatest musicals ever created.” – Chicago Tribune

Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, returns to the San Diego Civic Theatre, October 3-15!

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly still one of the world’s most popular musicals.

To date, LES MISÉRABLES remains the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time.

