Leopard Sharks Gets Close at La Jolla Shores
Leopard Sharks Gets Close at La Jolla Shores

By Andrew Johnson

2 hours ago

In late October, dozens of leopard sharks came extremely close to the coast at La Jolla Shores. Two local photographers, Aaron Goulding and Richard Wilson, got up close and personal with these harmless fish.
