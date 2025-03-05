San Diego's first Black city councilman and county supervisor dies at 102

Longtime political and equal rights leader Leon Williams passed away over the weekend. He was 102.

Williams, who was elected San Diego's first Black city councilman in 1969 and first Black county supervisor in 1982, died late Saturday night from cardiac arrest, according to his family.

When he first arrived in San Diego more than 80 years ago, Williams experienced racism and intolerance at restaurants and other businesses. In 2015, he recalled the time he was refused service at the Piccadilly Lounge inside downtown's Pickwick Hotel — now The Sofia Hotel — in the 1940s. He chose the location to celebrate his book, "Together We Can Do More," and shared a message of inclusiveness.

“They refused to let me in at one time, when I first came here,” he said with a smile. “So it's nice to be here, to be accepted and to feel like a human being that's respected by other people.”

The former council member has a street named after him in Golden Hill. The 3000 block of E Street was officially dedicated as Leon Williams Drive in 2017. E Street is where Williams bought his first home in 1947.

In 2022, the County of San Diego awarded Williams a Life Achievement Award, honoring his historic contributions to the county.