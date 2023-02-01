Lemon Grove Man Pleads Not Guilty to Murder, Attempted Murder in County-Wide Shooting Spree

A Lemon Grove man suspected of killing one man and injuring three other people in a trio of shootings in Encanto, Bay Terraces and Spring Valley pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and attempted murder charges.

Jaime Gonzalez, 22, is accused of opening fire on seven random victims during a shooting spree that unfolded Friday night.

Police allege that within about an hour, Gonzalez killed one man, wounded three other victims and fired on three other people who were not struck by the gunfire. He faces more than 200 years to life in state prison if convicted of one count of murder, six counts of attempted murder, and one count of carrying a loaded gun that was not registered to him, according to Deputy District Attorney Melissa Mack.

The first shooting happened at 8:07 p.m. in Spring Valley. Police say one person was fired on at 3100 Dovecrest Court, but that person was not hit.

At 8:26 p.m., San Diego police received calls regarding a shooting in the Encanto neighborhood, where Gonzalez allegedly shot at four teenagers. Police said that the shooting happened at 6200 Akins Ave. and the criminal complaint alleges it took place at a trolley station. Two 15-year-old boys were struck by the gunfire. They were hospitalized and were expected to survive, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.

Two other boys, ages 15 and 16, were fired at, but didn't get shot, the lieutenant said.

At 9:17 p.m., another shooting was reported at 1800 Manzana Way in Bay Terraces.

There, two men were found shot. One of the men was hospitalized, while the other, 32-year-old Raul Rojas Valdez, died at the scene.

Police said Valdez suffered "multiple gunshot wounds and sharp force injures throughout his body." Gonzalez's criminal complaint alleges he used a handgun and a knife in the commission of Valdez's killing.

At around 9:45 p.m., police spotted Gonzalez inside a parked vehicle. Police said he matched the suspect description and was arrested. A loaded "ghost gun" was found in the vehicle, Shebloski said.

No further details regarding the shootings were revealed at Gonzalez's brief Wednesday afternoon arraignment.

Police said they believed the victims were targeted at random.

"For reasons that remain uncertain at this time, it appears he targeted random groups of people," Shebloski said, "There does not appear to be a link between each of the victim groups. It seems the suspect randomly saw and selected each group, got out of his vehicle, and opened fire after approaching them on foot."

Gonzalez remains in custody without bail.