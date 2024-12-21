A man who fatally shot one man and injured several other people in a trio of apparently random shootings in Encanto, Bay Terraces and Spring Valley was convicted this week of multiple felony charges.

Jaime Gonzalez, 24, opened fire on seven separate victims during a shooting spree that unfolded on the night of Jan. 27, 2023, over the course of just over an hour, according to prosecutors.

Jaime Gonzalez had no connection to any of the victims, investigators say, NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports.

Gonzalez was convicted this week of five counts of premeditated attempted murder and one count of first-degree murder, according to the D.A.'s office

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said the victims were targeted at random, with Gonzalez driving up to each group, getting out of his car and opening fire.

Prosecutors said Gonzalez first opened fire on a man on Dovecrest Court in Spring Valley at around 8 p.m. Gonzalez drove up to the man and opened fire from about 10 yards away, but the bullet missed the victim and struck a house, according to testimony.

About 20 minutes later, prosecutors said Gonzalez shot at a group of teenage boys outside the 62nd Street trolley station.

Metropolitan Transit System surveillance footage captured the shooter's vehicle driving past the boys as they walked along Akins Avenue. The car then made a U-turn and its driver got out and started shooting at the teens, who took off running. Three of the boys — all of whom were 15 years old at the time — were wounded by gunfire, according to testimony.

At around 9:15 p.m., the shooter's vehicle passed two men standing near an electrical box on Manzana Way, and similarly made a U-turn and stopped next to the men, prosecutors said.

Both men were shot multiple times and one of the victims, 32-year-old Raul Rojas Valdez, died at the scene.

Gonzalez was arrested about a half-hour later on Paradise Valley Road in his parked vehicle, which police said matched the description of the shooter's car.

Investigators said they found an unserialized "ghost gun" inside the car, ammunition in the center console and blood on the center portion of the steering wheel.

Gonzalez's clothing matched witness descriptions of the shooter and spent casings found at each shooting scene matched the caliber and brand of ammunition found in Gonzalez's car, according to testimony.