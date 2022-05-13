Leitner, Lucchino Elected to Padres Hall of Fame

The voice and the architect.

You cannot tell the story of San Diego baseball without Ted Leitner and Larry Lucchino. Fittingly, they are the members of the 2022 Padres Hall of Fame class.

The #Padres have announced former team President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Lucchino and former broadcaster Ted Leitner as 2022 Padres Hall of Fame inductees. #PadresHOF



Leitner spent four decades as the Padres radio announcer before retiring in 2020 (he still handles San Diego State football and basketball games). He spent many of those years with National Baseball Hall of Famer Jerry Coleman, forming the most iconic media duo in the history of America's Finest City.

“This is the greatest honor of my professional life,” said Leitner in a statement. “Broadcasting for My Padres for four decades was pure pleasure, but this is beyond my expectations. I have endless gratitude for Peter Seidler and all those who have made this a reality.”

Lucchino was the Padres president and CEO from 1995 to 2001. He not only helped Kevin Towers and Bruce Bochy assemble two playoff clubs, including the 1998 National League champions, but he is given a lot of the credit for the existence of what's been repeatedly called the best ballpark in Major League Baseball.

Lucchino was instrumental in the design and construction of Petco Park. He then went on to Boston where he helped the Red Sox end their 86-year World Series drought.

“I am deeply honored by my selection into the San Diego Padres Hall of Fame,” said Lucchino. “I very much miss the City of San Diego, and I love Petco Park. It is a handsome point of civic pride in a prospering, revitalized ‘Downtown Neighborhood by the Bay.’ I’m proud of what we accomplished on the field and in the community, and I am proud that the Padres can continue to supply winning, affordable baseball in a distinctive, warm, hospitable, and comfortable environment. As we hoped, our beloved San Diego is emerging as one of America’s best baseball markets.”

The ceremony will take place at Petco Park on July 7 before the Friars play the Giants. Their induction will make 17 members of the Padres Hall of Fame. You can see the full list of enshrinees here.

