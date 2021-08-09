Legoland's Limited-Time Virtual Experience Celebrates 10 Years of Ninjango

In celebration of a decade of Ninjango, Legoland California Resort is inviting families to experience a limited-time augmented reality digital experience at the theme park.

Beginning Friday, visitors can get lost in the immersive world of Ninjango with the interactive attraction by playing ninja. The experience centers around a team of ninjas searching for a golden amulet and visitors can participate in the quest with the temporary attraction.

At the end of the quest, participants will be given a mini AR video of their adventure and receive their own amulet as a keepsake.

In addition to the new experience, which runs at Legoland California through Sept. 5, Ninjango has other attractions to appease kids and families.

“There are tons of activities here for Ninjago Days to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Ninjango,” said Jake Gonzalez, a Legoland spokesperson.

Character meet-and-greets, peek-a-boos of ninjas at Lego Miniland, face painting, caricatures and a ninja building activity are all ways to celebrate 10 years of Ninjango at the park.

Tickets for Legoland start at $94.99. For more information on purchasing tickets, click here.