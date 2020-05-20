Legendary Barrio Logan’s Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe Priest Dies at 93

Legendary Catholic priest, Father Richard Brown, from the Catholic Diocese in San Diego, passed away Wednesday morning in Northern California, confirmed Aida Bustos from the office of the Diocese of San Diego.

Brown, who was the head of the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe for 37 years in Barrio Logan, died at age 93 of natural causes.

He was a champion of social justice causes and education who led the Latin Catholic community of San Diego. His dedication to the Catholic community in Barrio Logan made him occupy a special place in the hearts of many families for generations.

Father Brown participating in the Low Riders car show where he also blessed the cars.

"He celebrated my first communion, my quinceañera, he married me, baptized my children and me, celebrated my 25 years of marriage, and when my husband passed away. He has always been there for me," said Bertha Olivas, a parishioner when the priest was preparing to retire in March 2018.

Although he retired in 2005, he remained active for several years in his community, where he gave daily masses until 2018, the Catholic Diocese of San Diego reported.

In 2018, Brown, known as the "Padre del Barrio" or "Father of the Barrio," moved to the Sacred Heart Jesuit Center in Los Gatos, California, a retirement home for priests.

His home in Our Lady of Guadalupe plans to hold a mass in his honor when the health orders allow it, Bustos reported.