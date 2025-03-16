Legal clinic held for migrant community in Vista

A legal clinic was held in Vista on Saturday at the First Lutheran Church of Vista. Attendees, many of whom were migrants, were informed of their rights and what to do in a situation if they're confronted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"They don't need to be afraid. That they do have rights," said Dr. Ana Serrano, the founder and director of Los Valientes Program. She founded the program 23 years ago to help domestic violence victims. Dr. Serrano has never lost sight of that cause over the years, having been in that position at one point in her life.

The clinic offered free resources including legal advice from nearly a dozen immigration attorneys and workshops. With headlines of mass deportations and ICE raids happening in parts of the country, one attendee told NBC 7 that she attended the event to better protect her family.

Last Tuesday, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors shot down an attempt to reverse a policy banning all cooperation with ICE. One of the workshops at Saturday's event highlighted the fact that unless there is a criminal arrest warrant, local law enforcement cannot cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

"The parents are afraid to send their kids to school, or to just go out to buy food or just to be in the community," said Dr. Beatriz Villarreal. She is with the nonprofit Mano a Mano, an organization that advocates for the Latino community. Part of her work includes helping people navigate the legal system.

One attendee, Gloria Martinez, said that she came to learn information on how to protect her community. In her native language Spanish, she told NBC 7 that she left the event feeling empowered with the knowledge she obtained.

Dr. Serrano said she plans to hold another legal clinic in Chula Vista some time in June.