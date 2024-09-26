Legacy International Center in Mission Valley for sale for $215M

The Legacy International Center and Hotel in Mission Valley is up for sale with a price of $215 million.

Opened in 2020 on a nearly 18-acre property, the resort features include a hotel, conference rooms, a spa, restaurants, offices, gardens and high-end building materials. The project was built to be the global centerpiece of Morris Cerullo's evangelical movement; however, Cerullo passed away shortly after it opened, and the project never reached the heights planned.

Now, just four years after being opened, this property that combines religious, hospitality and entertainment spaces is up for sale.

In a statement to NBC 7, Jim Penner, executive director of the Legacy Center Foundation, said: “Our desire is to honor Dr. Cerullo’s 70 years in ministry by being good stewards of our resources. Apart from the resort hotel, the Legacy International Center is under-utilized and is not fully serving the primary purposes of the ministry. MCWE’s primary mission is ministry training, directly in countries worldwide, and through our online school of ministry now approaching 300,000 students.”

Gary London, a senior principal at London Moeder Advisors, was involved with the early conceptualization and feasibility of the project. London tells NBC 7 there are plenty of things about the property that could attract buyers.

"The positives of the property are certainly location. It's in the heart of Mission Valley, easy freeway access, ingress and egress is excellent. Good footprint, visibility and it has a relatively loose land-use designation, which would allow changes in the project," London said.

The Legacy International Center is located at 875 Hotel Circle South.