Leave fireworks to shows and pros in San Diego County

Families in Imperial Beach started the Fourth of July celebration early with a bike parade and other events. Many were looking forward to the night sky getting lit up by fireworks. Others not so much, especially those coming out of residential areas.

“Just watching them go off in the air and getting everyone’s reaction from it,” said Tyler Viramontes, who was excited about fireworks going off in his neighborhood.

His mom, riding on a bike next to him, quickly interrupted him, “Of course they’re fun, until you lose a finger.”

Melissa and her son Tyler Viramontes are divided when it comes to illegal fireworks. (NBC 7)

Needless to say, Tyler and Melissa are a bit divided when it comes to illegal fireworks. They were out early celebrating Fourth of July along with with hundreds of other families enjoying the day off and the love of country.

Among them was Paul Ashton, from England, believe it or not.

“We celebrate American Independence Day with you, you’ll see English pubs flying American flags,” he said.

NBC 7's Sergio Flores responded that he didn’t know that was a thing in the old country.

“I know you didn’t, and the reason why we do it is because we got our independence from you as well," Ashton laughed.

The English man said he too likes a good old-fashioned fireworks show as long as no one gets hurt and nothing gets damaged.

18-year-old Elijah Quiñones agreed as he threw a football nearby. “It gives a little more flair to the night, maybe it shouldn’t be done, but it could be fun sometimes," he said.

“We have them go off just down the street from us, nightly, up until the Fourth of July," said Melissa.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reminds families that as fun as fireworks may be, they’re also dangerous and illegal.

Illegal fireworks were found in Imperial Beach. (NBC 7)

According to the Consumer Report Product Safety Commission, last year 10,200 people were treated in emergency rooms for firework injuries and 11 people lost their lives.

The National Fire Protection Association said that every year, fireworks are responsible for more than 19,000 fires.

Also remember that in San Diego County, you could face up to a year in jail or up to $50,000 in fines, should you get caught setting off fireworks.

Clearly the law is with team Melissa on this one and encourages everyone to leave the fireworks to the professional Independence Day shows.