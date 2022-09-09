Learjet Goes Off Runway in Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado

A multi-engine Learjet 36 landed on a beach retaining wall Friday after sliding off the end of a runway at the Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, ending up with its nose in the bay, the FAA confirmed.

The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. The Naval Air Station confirmed the aircraft was of a civilian contractor. Two people were on board, but they did not suffer serious injuries.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

NBC 7 was able to confirm that the registered owner of the Learjet is GH Equipment LLC.

The crash occurred as Tropical Storm Kay brought heavy winds and buckets of rain to the county. A flood watch and warning and high wind warning were in place for some areas of the county Friday.

Although, it is unknown if the crash is weather related.

No other information was available.

