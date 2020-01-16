Leaders to Consider Declaring Climate Emergency for San Diego

San Diego's Environmental Committee is expected to consider Thursday declaring a climate emergency for the city.

The resolution, which is mostly symbolic, would acknowledge the threat of climate change on the city and its residence and would declare the city's commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

The committee's chair, Council Member Jennifer Campbell, says the city of San Diego's biggest environmental threats -- wildfires, drought, sea level rise and cliff erosion -- are all factors of climate change.

At least a dozen California cities and hundreds nationally that have already declared climate emergencies.

Declaring an emergency resolution would allow the city to better focus its efforts on educating citizens about climate change, which would, in turn, lead to more conservation, Campbell said.

The declaration would also allow the committee to better set goals to meet San Diego's Climate Action Plan. The plan, which aims to reach 100 percent renewable energy by 2035, was passed unanimously in 2015.

The Environmental Committee is made up of council members Campbell, Vivian Moreno, Barbara Bry and Scott Sherman.