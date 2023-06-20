Lawsuit leads to improvements for disabled inmates in San Diego County jails

San Diego County sheriff's officials have agreed to implement a series of changes at county jails aimed at improving conditions for disabled inmates, it was announced Tuesday.

The modifications slated for the county's detention facilities stem from a settlement agreement reached in a lawsuit filed on behalf of over a dozen people who were in custody at county jails. The plaintiffs alleged San Diego County's jails lacked infrastructure to prevent disabled inmates from sustaining injuries while incarcerated and demanded the sheriff's department upgrade its jail facilities accordingly.

Sheriff's officials say the modifications will bring county jails into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Jail showers, toilets and beds will be brought into compliance with the ADA, sign language interpretation will be provided for inmates who use sign language as their primary form of communication, and all those booked into jail will be evaluated to determine if they have hearing or speaking disabilities, according to a sheriff's statement.

The department also said those with mobility or hearing issues "will be provided safe and accessible housing, as well as services that will accommodate their needs," and that department policies and procedures will be updated to better serve those in custody with disabilities.

"Disability rights are civil rights and the sheriff holds the rights of all individuals in county jails as paramount," the department's statement read. "The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has taken significant steps to increase access for persons with disabilities, while still complying with all other state laws and constitutionally protected rights for incarcerated individuals."