Law-Enforcement Vehicle Rammed During Point Loma Chase

A man was arrested Monday morning after he struck a law-enforcement vehicle and hitting at least two other cars during a short pursuit in the Point Loma area, police said.

The pursuit began shortly after 9 a.m. when a detective spotted a man in a suspected stolen Ford F250 in the parking lot of an apartment complex on West Point Loma Boulevard, east of Nimitz Boulevard, police said. The pickup rammed a law-enforcement vehicle and another car on its way out of the parking lot, then fled westbound on West Point Loma Boulevard,

northbound on Nimitz Boulevard to the I-8 before making its way to Seaworld Drive, according to investigators.

The truck hit another car during the chase before crashing into a tree on Quivira Way. Police said the suspect attempting to flee on foot, the officer said.

Officers took the driver into custody nearby at about 9:25 a.m.,

Lockwood said.

No injuries were reported.