point loma

Law-Enforcement Vehicle Rammed During Point Loma Chase

By NBC 7 Staff

Ford truck involved in Point Loma police chase.
NBC 7

A man was arrested Monday morning after he struck a law-enforcement vehicle and hitting at least two other cars during a short pursuit in the Point Loma area, police said.

The pursuit began shortly after 9 a.m. when a detective spotted a man in a suspected stolen Ford F250 in the parking lot of an apartment complex on West Point Loma Boulevard, east of Nimitz Boulevard, police said. The pickup rammed a law-enforcement vehicle and another car on its way out of the parking lot, then fled westbound on West Point Loma Boulevard,
northbound on Nimitz Boulevard to the I-8 before making its way to Seaworld Drive, according to investigators.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The truck hit another car during the chase before crashing into a tree on Quivira Way. Police said the suspect attempting to flee on foot, the officer said.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 108 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths Reported

Padres 1 hour ago

Padres Star Machado Embroiled in Complete and Total Non-Controversy

Officers took the driver into custody nearby at about 9:25 a.m.,
Lockwood said.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

point lomapolice chase
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us