Law Enforcement Urging San Diegans to Avoid Large Gatherings on New Year's Eve

San Diegans are being urged to listen to the county's health experts and follow the county's health order to stay home this New Year's eve. Law enforcement said it will respond to complaints of large gatherings and house parties.

According to the city of San Diego's Get It Done app, there have been close to 200 complaints about COVID-19 violations just in the month of December, more than double the number of complaints in November.

The San Diego Police Department said it will respond to all calls regarding loud parties where enforcement action may be taken. The County Sheriff's Department said deputies will respond to calls for service and handle them appropriately.

People also reminded residents not to drink and drive, not to fire a gun into the air to celebrate the new year, and not to use fireworks as get are illegal in San Diego County.