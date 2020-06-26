Latino Community Hit Hardest by COVID-19 in San Diego County

The latest numbers in San Diego County indicate Latinos are the hardest hit community by far. Now, Latino leaders are talking about how to lessen the impacts.

“We’re going to see the fallout from COVID-19 for a really long time. And as we know in San Diego County, Latinos are being disproportionately affected so we want to make sure we are planning ahead but everything we do is informed by data and by the voice of our community,” said Nancy Maldonado, CEO at the Chicano Federation.

Maldonado was joined by former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Friday morning to discuss the coronavirus impacts on the Latino community and how to better serve those San Diego residents.

The latest numbers from County of San Diego, Health and Human Services Agency paint a grim picture for Latinos in San Diego.

Of the 11,961 positive cases reported Thursday, 6,508 were Latino or 66%.

Furthermore, NBC 7 Investigates has been tracking positive cases by zip code.

This data is not a full representation of cases. There has been very limited testing so far. Therefore, the actual number of cases per zip code could vary greatly. Officials with the County Health and Human Services Agency say the number of people infected with COVID-19 in San Diego is around 10 times the reported total.

The top three highest are:

San Ysidro, Otay Mesa, and Barrio Logan/Logan Heights. Communities with large Latino populations.

That is why the non-profit, the Chicano Federation is aiming to be a trusted resource for information in the Latino community.

Right now, they’re conducting surveys about testing and contact tracing and if Latinos in San Diego are participating in either.

Mayor Villaraigosa attributed the Latino high rate of COVID-19 infection to lack of healthcare, individuals mainly working in essential businesses and many who have undocumented status.

“I think it’s important that we unite in our community and say, if we want to open up the economy, if we want to get out of this crisis, flatten the curve, we need to wear masks. We need to engage in safe distancing and organizations like the Chicano Federation are putting forth those good public policy messages,” Villaraigosa said.

Friday’s discussion was in anticipation of the non-profit’s Unity Luncheon on July 10, where Villaraigosa will be the key-note speaker during the virtual fundraiser.

