Late-summer monsoon leads to flash flooding, rescues in Imperial County

An early September monsoon Friday brought several inches of rain to the southeastern portion of the state.

The late-summer storm spanned from the central Imperial Valley near El Centro east to past the California-Arizona border near Yuma. This area makes up a small part of the seven percent of the state that remains either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

As of late-Friday, the Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) along with a helicopter crew from U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego and the California Highway Patrol had conducted more than a dozen rescues of people in floodwaters, according to ICFD Deputy Fire Chief Salvador Flores.

Most of those rescues, Flores said, occurred along State Route 78 near the town of Palo Verde.

Palo Verde had received 3.36 inches of rain between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Other areas along SR-78, east of the Glamis sand dunes and Palo Verde received over 4 inches of rain.

As of 11p.m., the CHP had reported several roads in Imperial County where roads were blocked with debris and would be closed to motorists.

Imperial Valley update:

SR-111 at Niland and at Bay Drive in Riverside closed due to flooding.



SR-98 between S-2 and Brockman Road closed due to flooding.



SR-78 at Ogilve and Palos Verdes closed due to flooding. #imperialvalley — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) September 2, 2023

