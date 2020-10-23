SDFD

Late SDFD Captain Honored for Organ Donation

By Tayler Reviere Verninas

NBC Universal, Inc.

A local organ donation group, Lifesharing, honored a San Diego Fire-Rescue captain who saved lives even after he passed.

Captain Robin Cervantes died in an off-duty accident in September of 2019.

The 54-year-old father of seven daughters had encouraged his family to be organ donors.  

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 430 New Cases, Five Community Outbreaks Reported

Eater San Diego 14 hours ago

LISTEN: Scene in San Diego Podcast – What's a Ghost Kitchen? Sam The Cooking Guy Explains This Pandemic Trend

“He really believed in education and science and advancing the medical industry,” Cervantes' daughter Monique Pascucci said. “He thought this is an easy way to do it.”

Pascucci said her dad was a registered donor for years.

Every year, Lifesharing hosts a special ceremony to honor recent organ and tissue donors. It was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but family, friends and fellow firefighters were able to partake in an honor walk.

Pascucci said going through the organ donation process was the hardest thing she has ever done, along with dealing with her father’s death.

But, she said she knew it was the right decision.

“He is gone and not physically with us, but he was able to physically give something to someone else,” Pascucci said. “And, those people are around, even if it was for one more day, they are still here because my dad was able to give them that gift. And that is really special to me.”

Cervantes was able to save four lives as an organ donor. He was also UC San Diego Health’s first Honor Walk.

“He liked being a hero, that’s what he wanted to do,” Pascucci said. “I thought this just made sense for us to send him off. This felt right and it gave my family hope.”

Click here to learn more about becoming an organ donor.

This article tagged under:

SDFDorgan donationlifesharing
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us