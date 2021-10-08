Last US Exit Along Eastbound SR-905 in Otay Mesa Permanently Relocated

The Siempre Viva Road off-ramp, the last U.S. exit in Otay Mesa has been permanently relocated east of its current location.

Travelers who do not intend to go to Mexico will need to exit a half-mile earlier than before. Drivers will still have access to a dedicated U-turn located in the median of State Route 905 between Siempre Viva Road and the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

"We moved the exit because in that prior location is where we will have direct connectors. SR-125 will now be connecting to SR-905," said Mario Orso, Caltrans/SANDAG Corridor Director. "It is part of this note of interchanges where three state highways are getting together."

It is one of the last remaining improvements to complete the southbound connector ramps, linking East County and State Route 125 to eastbound SR-11, eastbound SR-905, and the existing Otay Mesa Port of Entry, SANDAG said.

Signage is posted to alert drivers of the new change and signage has also been posted near the last U-turn, Orso said.

"We ask the public to really pay attention in this area," Orso said.