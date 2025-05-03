Travel

Last minute rush for REAL ID just in time to meet the federal deadline May 7th

DMV opened a select group of offices across the state, Saturday, to meet demand for applications.

By M.G. Perez

Terminal 2 at San Diego Airport on Friday filled with travelers ahead of REAL ID deadline.

Federal enforcement of the REAL ID begins Wednesday, May 7.

The pending deadline has caused a last-minute rush in applications, especially for travelers without a U.S. passport.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Jackie Tinga made appointments for her elderly parents and grandmother. "Not so much for travel. They do have their passports. It's just they don't have to worry about carrying their passports. It's for the convenience," Tinga said.

Jackie Tinga (right) helps her mother with the REAL ID process, Saturday morning. Tinga made appointments at the Poway DMV for her elderly parents and grandmother. May 3, 2025.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

According to the DMV, as of May 1, 19.5 million REAL IDs have been issued, that's about 58% of Californians who are eligible.

The DMV office in Poway was one of a selected group of offices opened around the state Saturday providing last minute appointments for applications.

There is no rush to convert to a REAL ID unless you plan to travel beyond next Wednesday and do not have a valid U.S. passport or military identification card. There are also other options to use for a federally accepted document.

Local

San Diego 2 hours ago

Lake Murray, Miramar Reservoir would be closed Monday-Friday under city's budget proposal

El Cajon 17 hours ago

El Cajon condos end ban on children playing in common areas

There have been many delays for implementation of the REAL ID Act passed by Congress back in 2005. The law was a direct response to the 911 terrorist attacks and designed to more closely monitor air travel. That meant creating a form of identification recognized across all jurisdictions from the local, state, and federal governments.

"We are revalidating everyone across the nation (through the REAL ID process) to make sure they are who they say they are," said Steven Gordon, state director of the Department of Motor Vehicles. He spoke to NBC 7 in a virtual interview, Saturday. Gordon also said, "if you already have a passport or another nationally recognized form of identification you can wait until your license is ready to be renewed."

We are revalidating everyone across the nation (through the REAL ID process) to make sure they are who they say they are.

Steven Gordon, CA Director of the Department of Motor Vehicles

“I already have a secure form of identification. Why do I need another one?" said Yuliet Sosa traveling through the San Diego airport Friday on her way home to Texas. "I'm sticking with my passport."

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority will have extra staff on duty in the terminals on May 7 to help address any traveler concerns.

This article tagged under:

TravelPowayDMV
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us