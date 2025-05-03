Last minute rush for REAL ID just in time to meet the federal deadline May 7th

Federal enforcement of the REAL ID begins Wednesday, May 7.

The pending deadline has caused a last-minute rush in applications, especially for travelers without a U.S. passport.

Jackie Tinga made appointments for her elderly parents and grandmother. "Not so much for travel. They do have their passports. It's just they don't have to worry about carrying their passports. It's for the convenience," Tinga said.

According to the DMV, as of May 1, 19.5 million REAL IDs have been issued, that's about 58% of Californians who are eligible.

The DMV office in Poway was one of a selected group of offices opened around the state Saturday providing last minute appointments for applications.

There is no rush to convert to a REAL ID unless you plan to travel beyond next Wednesday and do not have a valid U.S. passport or military identification card. There are also other options to use for a federally accepted document.

There have been many delays for implementation of the REAL ID Act passed by Congress back in 2005. The law was a direct response to the 911 terrorist attacks and designed to more closely monitor air travel. That meant creating a form of identification recognized across all jurisdictions from the local, state, and federal governments.

"We are revalidating everyone across the nation (through the REAL ID process) to make sure they are who they say they are," said Steven Gordon, state director of the Department of Motor Vehicles. He spoke to NBC 7 in a virtual interview, Saturday. Gordon also said, "if you already have a passport or another nationally recognized form of identification you can wait until your license is ready to be renewed."

“I already have a secure form of identification. Why do I need another one?" said Yuliet Sosa traveling through the San Diego airport Friday on her way home to Texas. "I'm sticking with my passport."

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority will have extra staff on duty in the terminals on May 7 to help address any traveler concerns.