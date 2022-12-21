Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Young Adults

Finding the perfect gift for tweens, teens, and even young adults can be especially tricky since shopping trends quickly change.

Consumer Reports says shopping for teens and young adults this holiday season might be easier than you thought: Think about useful splurges — things they wouldn’t necessarily buy or think of for themselves but would love to have and use anyway.

If your young adult likes to “chef it up” in the kitchen, an air fryer would be the perfect gift. The Dash Digital Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer, 2.6 Quart, starting at $50, earns top scores in CR’s tests and will add a pop of color to any kitchen.

If they’re always wearing a different hairstyle, consider a good-quality hair tool. The Bio Ionic Long Barrel Curling Iron, $150, created bouncy, shiny curls that lasted days for most of CR’s panelists.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $429, is absolutely a splurge. It was the top performer in CR’s lab tests for dry speed, and it’s one of the quietest, too. What’s also nice is that it comes with a variety of accessories.

Whether your recipient is traveling the world or just waiting for the bus, CR says the Patagonia Black Hole Mini MLC, $199, is a go-to among the travel backpacks CR has looked at. You can take it on a plane or to school, and it can fit a lot of stuff inside. It’s also comfy enough to wear for a while.

Maybe you can’t buy them a car, but how about an electric bike? E-bikes can pedal just like a regular bike but with an added assist. They’re are a great option for getting places without a car. However, they can be expensive, so they’re something you’ll want to consider carefully.

CR says the Blix Aveny Skyline, $1,800, does well in its tests and costs less than some other E-bike models.

E-bike regulations differ from state to state, so you’ll want to find out whether they need an operator’s license to use one on public roads wherever they live. For safety, CR says you should always wear a bike helmet, whether it’s required or not.