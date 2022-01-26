Last Call at Bassmnt, San Diego's All-Ages Gaslamp Nightclub

The dance floor at Bassmnt has gone dark, the club announced this week.

The all-ages nightclub — the Gaslamp's sole entry in that category — has, of course, struggled to survive the pandemic, but earlier this week, the club posted on social media that the night moves at Bassmnt would be ending permanently.



"After an amazing nine-year run, Bassmnt will be closing its doors," the post stated. "We've made a lifetime of memories with all of you at Bassmnt, and we'd be lying if we said we weren't a little sad."

Bassmnt was not the biggest, nor was it the glitziest venue in the Gaslamp scene, but it managed to create a space for itself, consistently drawing big-name acts to the venue, many of whom, like Post Malone, were on their way up. Other marquee standouts over the years included superstar DJs Skrillex and Morgan Page, rappers Lil Jon and Ty Dolla $ign — even "Cash Me Outside" girl Bhad Barbie.

However, all the news wasn't bad: The social-media post went on to say that the club would be undergoing an extensive remodel and would reopen down the road as a new club called Bloom, which the dancers can look forward to opening sometime in the spring of 2022.

In fact, the operators of Bloom have teased a hiring fair for the club — at 919 4th Avenue — from Jan. 31 through Feb. 3.