This behavior during Dodger celebrations will land you in hot water: LASD

Unruly Dodger fans in East Los Angeles celebrated the team’s win Saturday with a street takeover that involved fireworks on Whittier Boulevard and donuts in the middle of intersections, leading to a response from law enforcement.

Now, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is warning fans to celebrate responsibly as the Boys in Blue continue competing for a World Series title against the New York Yankees.

Dodger fans roared with applause at several bars to celebrate the team's victory during Game 2 of the World Series. Annette Arreola reports for Today in LA on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.

In a social media post, LASD encouraged the public to cheer on the team and to celebrate them when they win; but the department also issued a warning.

“Unruly, illegal behavior will not be tolerated,” the sheriff’s department said online.

“This is a time for community pride and unity as we support our home team; however, it is essential that it is done safely,” LASD said in a statement.

Unruly, illegal behavior will not be tolerated. LASD will be out in full force to maintain order and protect public safety. Go Dodgers!… pic.twitter.com/G6gh8gwKE8 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) October 26, 2024

Among the illegal behaviors witnessed by the department that it condemns are vandalism, unlawful assembly and public intoxication.

“Such actions can detract from the joy of the occasion and compromise the safety of our community,” the department continued in its statement. “Individuals engaging in illegal conduct will be held accountable.”

The Dodgers are leading the Yankees 2-0 in the World Series. They’ll next face off against their East Coast rival in the Empire State on Monday at 5:08 p.m. PST.

Dozens of deputies arrived to the streets of East Los Angeles to break up a celebration that included street takeovers and illegal fireworks.