A historic San Diego Mexican food restaurant that was shut down in December due to health violations also failed its most recent inspection and will remain closed, according to county health records.

Las Cuatro Milpas, which has been in business in Barrio Logan for 91 years, underwent a reinspection by the Department of Health on January 10 and was found to still be in violation of the following:

Vermin - Major

Plumbing - Out of Compliance

Premises, Vermin-proofing, Personal/Cleaning Items - Out of Compliance

Floors, Walls and Ceilings - Out of Compliance

The restaurant was cleared of two other violations that were discovered during the first inspection. Those were for:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Nonfood Contact Surfaces Clean - Out of Compliance

Equipment, Utensils, Linens Storage and Use - Out of Compliance

Las Cuatro Milpas was first ordered closed after a Dec. 30 inspection found cockroaches and other issues. A county spokesperson, in a statement, said the Inspectors provided education materials and recommended the business contact pest control. Once the issues were addressed, the restaurant could schedule a re-inspection.

The re-inspection, though, did not clear the restaurant for reopening, as intended.

Owners of the restaurant say the rumors are false. They are here to stay, but it has expensive challenges ahead. NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada reports.

Las Cuatro Milpas was founded by Petra and Natividad Estudillo in 1933, and it's still owned by members of the family. Attempts to contact the restaurant's owners about the closing were unsuccessful.

The closure was the latest in a long line of problems for Las Cuatro Milpas.

The restaurant was ordered closed for two days in January 2022 for similar violations, health records show. Despite some minor violations during its next inspections, the restaurant passed in October 2022, December 2023 and August 2023, only once dropping below a grade of A.

More recently, according to a spokesperson for the city of San Diego, the owners of Las Cuatro Milpas owed sales tax to the state and were delinquent on their property taxes.

Many speculated the restaurant was closing but in October of 2024, Sophia Estudillo, a sister of the one of the owners, told NBC 7 that speculation about the restaurant's sale were not true.

"Everybody thinks it’s going to sell. But no, not yet, for years,” Estudillo said.

The family-owned restaurant is famous for simple, delicious Mexican food with its beans, rice, chorizo and homemade chorizo consistently being hailed for its authenticity.

With nearly 3,0000 reviews, the restaurant has a four-and-a-half star rating on Yelp.