Las Colinas Jail Inmates Make Thousands of Masks for COVID-19 Protection

The 14 women participating in the jail's sewing program have so far made more than 10,000 face masks

By City News Service

To help fight the spread of COVID-19 in San Diego-area jails, inmates taking part in a sewing program at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility have made more than 10,000 face masks for fellow detainee in recent weeks, authorities said.

The garment workers at the Santee-area women's lockup facility have been making the protective face coverings since last month, according to sheriff's officials. One team cuts and designs the fabric, a second group assembles the components, and the completed masks are washed in hypoallergenic detergent before being packaged for delivery to the county's seven jails.

The 14 participating inmates had prior sewing experience and have honed their skills as part of a jail job-training program in which they also have made inmate uniforms, bedding, recyclable bags and other things needed in area detention centers.

"Participants say they're glad to give back and help during this health crisis," according to a sheriff's statement.

