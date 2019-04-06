Inmate Escapes Santee Detention Facility

An inmate escaped from a Santee detention center Saturday night, prompting closures in the area.

The escape happened at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility (LCDRF) at 6:15 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers said a large perimeter of the facility, located at 451 Riverview Parkway, is being monitored and nearby roads are closed.

Those scheduled to arrive at LCDRF will be transferred to a detention facility in Vista, according to authorities.

No other information was available.

