Inmate Escapes Santee Detention Facility
Inmate Escapes Santee Detention Facility, Law Enforcement Establishes Large Perimeter, Closes Roads

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    An inmate escaped from a Santee detention center Saturday night, prompting closures in the area.

    The escape happened at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility (LCDRF) at 6:15 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

    Officers said a large perimeter of the facility, located at 451 Riverview Parkway, is being monitored and nearby roads are closed.

    Those scheduled to arrive at LCDRF will be transferred to a detention facility in Vista, according to authorities.

    No other information was available.

