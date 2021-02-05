‘Large Water Leak': Police Close Road in El Cajon

El Cajon police closed a stretch of a main roadway early Friday due to a “large water leak” that flooded the streets.

The El Cajon Police Department posted a photo of the flooding on Twitter just before 4:20 a.m., saying the water leak was in the area Broadway and N. First Street. The water could be seen coming up to the level of the sidewalk, blanketing a crosswalk near a shopping center that houses a tire and auto shop.

Police said Broadway would be closed between N. First and Oro streets “for an extended period.”

Traffic Advisory: ECPD is on scene of a large water leak in the area of Broadway and N First St. Broadway will be closed between N First St. and Oro St. for an extended time period. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/niJHNijtlI — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) February 5, 2021

Motorists were cautioned to use an alternate route.

The cause of the leak is, at this point, unknown.