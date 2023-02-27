Large Sinkhole Nearly Swallows Roadway in Encinitas

A neighborhood road in Encinitas will be closed to drivers for weeks after a large sinkhole swallowed a chunk of earth and part of the sidewalk Monday afternoon.

The sinkhole was reported on Lake Drive between Sea Village drive and Wales Drive.SkyRanger 7 flew over the neighborhood and took video of the hole, which appeared around 20 feet in diameter and several feet deep. Cones and caution tape, and a chainlink fence were placed around the sinkhole to block pedestrians from getting close.

We expect the section of Lake Drive between Sea Village Way and Wales Drive to be closed for approximately 3 to 4 weeks while repairs are undertaken, barring any unforeseen circumstances. pic.twitter.com/dOlxw9Smvw — City of Encinitas (@EncinitasGov) February 27, 2023

The city said Lake Drive will be closed for three to four weeks while construction crews repair the damage.

A detour route from Wales Drive to Crest Drive will help drivers avoid the hole, according to the city. No injuries were reported.