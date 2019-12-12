NATIONAL CITY

Large Sinkhole Forms in National City Neighborhood

The road was expected to be closed at least through the morning

By Christina Bravo

Sinkhole in National City

A large sinkhole formed in a residential National City neighborhood, forcing authorities to shut down the roadway overnight Thursday.

National City police closed down a portion of Rachael Avenue just south of Alleghany Street Wednesday night due to the sinkhole. The cause was not yet known.

Officials did not say how large of a cavern was created, but an NBC 7 news crew at the scene estimated it to be about 10 feet wide.

It was not clear when crews were expected to fill the hole and reopen the roadway. The road was expected to be closed at least through the morning, National City police said.

No other information is available. Refresh this page for updates on this developing story.

