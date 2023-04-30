Hundreds of Migrants Arrive at San Ysidro Port of Entry as Title 42 End Looms

Several hundred people are arriving daily at the U.S.—Mexico border at and near the San Ysidro Port of Entry as Title 42's expiration date of May 11 nears, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

The exact number is not yet known, but several hundred arrived at the port of entry during the last 24 hours alone, CBP Spokesperson Gerrelaine Alcordo told NBC 7 on Sunday.

Hundreds of migrants were detained after crossing the Tijuana River Channel, CBP agents said.

Migrants by the border spoke with NBC 7, telling them they'd been there for four days, they have no food, no water nor a place to sleep, and are waiting to get in touch with CBP agents.

Most of the people appeared to be from African nations and from Middle Eastern countries, CBP added. Video showed small children were among those in the group.

Early Friday and Saturday morning, 200 migrants were also detained near the San Ysidro Port of Entry. CBP said they came from different countries including: Congo, Ireland, Turkey, and Colombia, just to name a few.

CBP released this statement that reads in part: "San Diego's sector is keeping an eye of current migration patterns … and is using all resources to screen migrants who were smuggled into the country by smugglers.

The pandemic-era Title 42 policy allowed migrants to be quickly expelled without processing their asylum requests.

Nearly 1.5 million migrants were removed or expelled during the fiscal year of 2022, according to CBP.