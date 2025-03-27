Immigration enforcement officers descended on a business in unincorporated El Cajon on Thursday to execute a search warrant against a businesses that was suspected of "workplace enforcement violations," according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Dozens of law enforcement officers with bullet-proof vests and individuals in handcuffs forming lines were seen in an industrial area along Magnolia Avenue in El Cajon around 1 p.m. Thursday. The business was San Diego Powder & Protective Coatings, according to NBC 7 reporters at the scene.

Shawn Gibson, ICE HSI special agent in charge for San Diego, said a search warrant will be unsealed by the court on Thursday to provide more details on the homeland security investigation.

The El Cajon City Council, of which Wells is a voting member, recently passed a resolution that solidified the city's intent to work with federal immigration authorities but it was not clear if the city aided investigators in this instance.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells cast his doubt that the city's resolution had an involvement in Thursday's eforcement. Wells said he didn't know when exactly the operation would occur, or where, but he was told that immigration officials would be in town this week.

“I know nothing about this particular group of people. I'm just telling you, I'm putting the pieces together based upon what I see happening around the country, my own discussions," Wells said. "I would be very shocked if these weren't dangerous people."

U.S. Congressmember Sara Jacob, who oversees the 51st District that includes El Cajon, said her office has "submitted "has submitted inquiries to DHS and ICE to find out what's going on and ensure due process is being followed, but we don't have further details on this operation."

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.