LAPD sergeant arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash in Tustin

This isn't the sergeant's first run-in on the opposite side of the law; He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge.

By Benjamin Papp

A Los Angeles police sergeant was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a teenager early Saturday morning in Tustin.

According to Tustin police, the crash happened at 3:57 a.m. near Nisson Road and Del Amo Avenue. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Imanol Salvador Gonzalez down on the road.

He later died at the scene, where authorities found debris from a vehicle. Investigators identified the vehicle sought in the crime as a black 2021 Chevy Silverado crew cab pickup.

They later arrested the truck's registered owner, who was identified as 40-year-old Carlos Coronel, of Buena Park.

Gonzalez's heartbroken family is now grappling with the loss of their eldest son. They say he was on his way home when tragedy struck less than two miles away from their house.

"He just left him there on the ground," Ariana Salvador, the teen's grieving mother, said in tears.

Coronel was booked into the Orange County Jail on Sunday, according to court records. He was in court Tuesday afternoon.

“He’s supposed to be a public servant, keeping the criminals off the street," said Rodeo Carva, the victim's stepfather. "Now, he's the one that took my son’s life."

“My son deserves justice," an emotional Carva said. "But even if justice is served, it's still not enough to bring my son back. He’s gone."

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement saying the agency is “committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and accountability. We do not tolerate misconduct of any kind, and any violations of department policies or the public trust are taken seriously. All allegations of officer misconduct are thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action is taken to ensure accountability. Our commitment is to serve and protect the community with fairness, respect, and transparency.''

Coronel received a DUI charge over a decade ago, where he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in 2011.

He joined the LAPD in 2008.

