LAPD arrests man suspected of using electric chainsaw to cut down trees

A man suspected of cutting down about a dozen trees with an electric chainsaw in downtown Los Angeles and nearby communities was arrested in connection with the bizarre crimes on city property.

Police arrested 45-year-old Samuel Patrick Groft for felony vandalism. He is accused of using a battery-operated chainsaw to cut down trees in downtown LA, the Westlake District and Glassell Park in crimes that baffled residents.

The unusual case received significant attention from the public and led to some tips, police said at a Wednesday news conference.

"I have never seen anyone go and attack trees, especially around the time of Earth Day," said LAPD Commander Lilian Carranza. "Everybody wanted to know who did it and why. We know the who. The why will be part of the investigation."

Groft was located in the area of Custer Avenue and West Sunset Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The location is near the 101 and 110 freeways in downtown Los Angeles.

Detectives found evidence linking Groft to the crimes, police said. Details about the items were not immediately available.

He was booked on suspicion of felony vandalism. Bail has been set at $100,000 for the Los Angeles resident, police said.

Officers estimated the number of trees that were chopped down at 11, but said more instances might come to light as the investigation continues. Estimated damage added up to $347,000, but investigators said the figure is likely higher.

Trees were cut down at the following locations:

In the 500 block of North Broadway, near Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, in downtown Los Angeles around midnight Thursday.

In the 1500 block of West Eighth Street, near Union Avenue, in the Westlake district around 3:40 p.m. Friday.

Outside the 2Cal skyscraper in the Bunker Hill section of downtown at 350 S. Grand Ave., between Third and Fourth streets, around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

In the 300 block of Treadwell Street, adjacent to Forest Lawn-Glendale and San Fernando Road, in Glassell Park, around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

LAPD News: Central Division detectives are asking the public for help identifying a suspect seen on surveillance footage using a power saw to cut down several trees in the Downtown LA area. @LAPDCentral pic.twitter.com/ujsk38XsdA — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) April 22, 2025

The LAPD issued a Community Alert Tuesday with pictures of a man on a bike who was sought in connection with the vandalism. In the Tuesday update, the agency said Groft might be wanted for additional reported crimes.

Carranza said there are videos of the crimes that will be part of the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the tree-cutting incidents was urged to call LAPD Central Burglary Detective Gutierrez at 213-924-8930. Calls during non-business hours should be directed to the watch commander at 213-486-6618. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or click here.