Lane closures on I-8 in El Cajon expected overnight Sunday: Caltrans

Three lanes on the westbound and eastbound Interstate 8 in El Cajon are expected to be closed overnight Sunday for maintenance work, according to Caltrans San Diego.

Construction crews will close the 1, 2 and 3 lanes between Marshall Avenue and Grossmont Boulevard from 10 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday, the agency wrote in an X post.

Starting Monday, Caltrans also said the weekday closure of two lanes on eastbound I-8, just east of State Route 79 in Alpine and Pine Valley, will increase from 12 hours to 24 hours to expedite the I-8 Pavement Replacement and Road Improvements Project. The closure will end at 6 a.m. on Saturdays and resume at 6 a.m. on Mondays, the agency said on X.