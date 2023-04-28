Landslide Shuts Down Train Service From North County to OC

A landslide near San Clemente has disrupted train service from San Diego’s North County to Orange County, shutting service down until further notice.

Metrolink’s Orange County Line and Inland Empire-Orange County Line, along with Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner, will not be operating at their full capacity due to falling debris in San Clemente, Metrolink announced Thursday. A hillside gave way near the Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens and dropped about 25 feet below, dropping debris onto nearby vacation homes and train tracks, according to Metrolink.

“The decision to suspend service through the area was made out of an abundance of caution, and the tracks will only reopen once it is determined safe to do so,” Metrolink said in a statement.

Metrolink advises impacted travelers to keep up with the latest alerts on the matter here or to call or text 1-800-371-5465 for more detailed service information.

Amtrak says passengers affected by the incident can call 1-800-872-7254 for help and for more information or click here for the latest.

The closure comes roughly a week after train service was fully restored from North County to Orange County after crews spent months on repairs following a shifting ground on the seaside track.