Landslide in San Clemente disrupts train service between OC and San Diego

Passenger rail service between the Oceanside and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo stations was indefinitely suspended due to boulders and debris falling onto the tracks caused by a landslide damaging the Mariposa Trail Bridge in San Clemente, Metrolink announced, and it was uncertain Thursday when service would resume.

Orange County and Inland Empire-Orange County line trains were only operating as far south as the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station on Thursday.

Metrolink did not say when the tracks will reopen or when rail service will resume and there will be no alternate transportation to or from either San Clemente or Oceanside.

Update: Until further notice, OC & IEOC Line trains will not operate between Laguna Niguel and Oceanside due to falling debris near San Clemente. Alternate transportation won't be available during this closure. Service updates will be posted accordingly. https://t.co/288f5VCbRs — MetrolinkOC (@MetrolinkOC) January 25, 2024

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Metrolink track and engineering teams are working collaboratively with the Orange County Transportation Authority and San Clemente officials to ensure the right of way is safe, Metrolink announced.

The tracks are also used for Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner service which has also been suspended, Amtrak announced. Surfliner passengers are being offered bus connections between Irvine and Oceanside for alternative travel during the closure.

The following service modifications for Amtrak have been implemented:

Northbound

Train 573 & 587 are cancelled in their entirety

Train 761 is canceled between San Diego and Los Angeles

Train 765 is cancelled between San Diego and Irvine

Train 581, 591 & 595 are canceled between San Diego and Oceanside

Trains 769, 777 & 785 will operate as a bus bridge between Oceanside and Irvine

Southbound

Trains 572 & 586 are canceled in their entirety

Train 562 is canceled between San Juan Capistrano and San Diego

Train 564 is canceled between San Juan Capistrano and Oceanside

Train 580 & 790 are cancelled between Oceanside and San Diego

Train 794 is cancelled between Fullerton and San Diego

Trains 770, 774 & 784 will operate as a bus bridge between Irvine and Oceanside

The damage caused by the landslide was reported at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday. The affected area is located approximately one-half mile north of Metrolink's San Clemente Pier Station, according to Metrolink.

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley San Clemente's Mariposa Bridge was damaged in a January 2023 landslide. (Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley)

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley San Clemente's Mariposa Bridge was damaged in a January 2023 landslide. (Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley)