Landslide Damages Vista Mobile Homes, Evacuates Residents

A landslide in Vista has forced several people from their homes. The slide began Thursday morning following a storm and now construction crews are working to keep the slide from getting worse.

At least seven homes have been red-tagged in the Green Valley Mobile Home Park. That means the homes are not safe to enter or occupy. Initially 12 homes were evacuated but some residents have been allowed to return.

On Saturday morning, workers with heavy equipment were trying to shore up the hillside that started sliding after a sinkhole opened up. While crews work on the rain-soaked hillside, down below, neighbors at the mobile home park are trying to figure out what's next.

“Words can’t explain. It’s beyond comprehension. I’m dumbfounded,” said Denise Dougi, a Vista resident.

Dougi was evacuated early Thursday morning and said the damage has gotten worse since then.

“A portion of the hill is now sitting on the back of my mobile home and this is moving the mobile home off its foundation,” said Dougi.

Large slabs of concrete have been pushed up by the slide. Several mobile homes have visible damage.

Dougi is staying with family for now, but she doesn't know what will happen to her home or where to go for help.

“I’m ground zero but there are many good people affected by this. It’s none of our fault,” said Dougi.

Across the street, Rich Cruse is back home after being evacuated. There were concerns Dougi's home might slide into his.

“I was evacuated for a day. And the power and water was shut off and returned last night,” said Cruse.

Cruse had to pay for a hotel when he was evacuated. He also had to find a place for his beloved cat, Mr. Tibbs. Cruse is especially concerned for his neighbors who are older and have medical conditions. Cruse’s own future is full of uncertainty.

“I was looking to perhaps sell my home. I think that’s going to be difficult in the near future. Right now who is going to move across the street from that?” Cruse said.

The damage will likely not be fixed any time soon. For now, neighbors will keep leaning on each other as they try to deal with the aftermath of this destructive landslide.

Residents at the Green Valley Mobile Home Park own their home but rent the space. Neighbors said they reached out to the property management company in charge of the mobile home park to see if they could get some sort of financial help for lodging or rent relief.

The company has helped provide bottled water, but no word yet on a possible break on the rent. NBC 7 also reached out but we did not hear back by the time of this publishing.